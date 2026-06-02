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Grayson Rodriguez News: Lit up in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Rodriguez (2-2) allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings to take the loss versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Rodriguez allowed three home runs in this outing, which accounted for five of the runs on his line. After showing some promise against the Tigers last week, this was a major step back for Rodriguez. He's pitched to a putrid 10.00 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB through 18 innings over four starts since he recovered from a bout of right shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Astros, though at this point, he's too risky for fantasy managers to deploy in virtually all matchups until he can show some consistent improvement.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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