Grayson Rodriguez News: Mixed results in spring debut

Rodriguez completed 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters.

Rodriguez missed all of the 2025 regular season due to injuries to his elbow and lat, so this was his first game action since spring training of last year. The right-hander gave up just one hit -- a second-inning double -- but struggled to find the plate, tossing only 23 of 40 pitches for strikes and issuing three free passes. The promising news, however, is that Rodriguez appeared to emerge from the outing with no setbacks while handling a normal pitch count for a starter early in spring training. If he can get through the remainder of the preseason healthy, Rodriguez will likely begin the campaign in the Angels' starting rotation.