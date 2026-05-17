Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez News: Roughed up in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

After opening the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, Rodriguez failed to contain the Dodgers' offense in his first start of the year and ultimately exited before completing four innings. Having not pitched in the big leagues since 2024 due to multiple arm injuries, the rust was evident for the right-hander, who struggled both in permitting free passes and limiting hard contact Sunday. How the Angels monitor his workload coming off those injuries remains to be seen, though Rodriguez is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Rangers.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
49 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
54 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
56 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
159 days ago