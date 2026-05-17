Grayson Rodriguez News: Roughed up in first start
Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.
After opening the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, Rodriguez failed to contain the Dodgers' offense in his first start of the year and ultimately exited before completing four innings. Having not pitched in the big leagues since 2024 due to multiple arm injuries, the rust was evident for the right-hander, who struggled both in permitting free passes and limiting hard contact Sunday. How the Angels monitor his workload coming off those injuries remains to be seen, though Rodriguez is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week49 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League54 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week56 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker159 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More