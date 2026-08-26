Grayson Rodriguez News: Sharp in no-decision
Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.
It was a strong outing from Rodriguez, who held Cleveland to just one run on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly. The 26-year-old right-hander has been sharp recently, giving up just one run over 12.2 innings in his last two starts. Rodriguez's ERA now sits at 6.03 through 15 starts (71.2 innings) this season with a 1.52 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB. He's currently in line to face the Yankees at home his next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 206 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 20)6 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Post-Hype Pitcher Redemption Stories9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More