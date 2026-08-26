Grayson Rodriguez News: Sharp in no-decision

Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was a strong outing from Rodriguez, who held Cleveland to just one run on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly. The 26-year-old right-hander has been sharp recently, giving up just one run over 12.2 innings in his last two starts. Rodriguez's ERA now sits at 6.03 through 15 starts (71.2 innings) this season with a 1.52 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB. He's currently in line to face the Yankees at home his next time out.