Grayson Rodriguez News: Tames Tigers in victory

Rodriguez (2-1) earned the win over Detroit on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Rodriguez allowed a second-inning solo homer to Wenceel Perez, but that the only run the Tigers managed against him. In fact, Rodriguez yielded just one other hit -- a first-inning single -- and retired 10 of the 11 batters he faced following the long ball. This was easily the left-hander's best outing since making his season debut May 17, and he gave up 11 runs across 9.1 frames over his other two starts. Rodriguez will look to build upon Thursday's performance next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be at home versus Colorado early next week.