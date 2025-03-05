Grayson Rodriguez News: Velocity down in spring outing

Rodriguez allowed one run over 1.1 innings and averaged just 93.2 mph with his fastball in Wednesday's Grapefruit League start versus the Twins, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez topped out at 95.3 mph in the outing but also finished his day with a four-seamer that was clocked at just 89.5 mph. He averaged 96.1 mph with his four-seamer last season. Jake Rill of MLB.com notes that Rodriguez has mentioned he's not trying to throw as hard this spring as he did last year, but the dramatic velocity dip is concerning after the righty missed the final two months of last season with a right lat strain. The Orioles could offer an explanation after Wednesday's game concludes.