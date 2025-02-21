Greg Allen News: Goes to Northsiders on NRI pact

The Cubs signed Allen to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Allen, who turns 32 in March, spent most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization, producing a .698 OPS in 58 contests. He'll give the Cubs a veteran capable of playing all three outfield spots and is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa.