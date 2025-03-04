Greg Allen News: Off to scorching start
Allen went 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres and is batting .533 this spring.
Allen has gone 8-for-15 in the early going with a home run, a stolen base, six RBI and six runs scored. The veteran outfielder joined the Cubs on a minor-league contract last month and will presumably serve as organizational depth during the season, though he's certainly making his case for an MLB role so far.
