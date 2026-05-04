Greg Jones News: Cast off roster
The Brewers designated Jones for assignment Monday.
With Andrew Vaughn (hand) and Jackson Chourio (hand) returning from injured list Monday, the Brewers won't have room on the roster for Jones. Upon being called up from Triple-A Nashville on April 14, Jones filled a utility role for Milwaukee, appearing in 11 games while going 2-for-21 (.095 average) with a stolen base, an RBI and no runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Greg Jones See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Outfielder TargetsNovember 20, 2024
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Left-handed complimentJune 15, 2024
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJune 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Greg Jones See More