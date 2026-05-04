Greg Jones News: Cast off roster

The Brewers designated Jones for assignment Monday.

With Andrew Vaughn (hand) and Jackson Chourio (hand) returning from injured list Monday, the Brewers won't have room on the roster for Jones. Upon being called up from Triple-A Nashville on April 14, Jones filled a utility role for Milwaukee, appearing in 11 games while going 2-for-21 (.095 average) with a stolen base, an RBI and no runs.