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Greg Jones News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Brewers outrighted Jones to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Jones will stick around in the Milwaukee organization after the Brewers designated him for assignment last week. While serving in a utility role during his three-week stay with the big club, Jones went 2-for-21 with a 0:9 BB:K.

Greg Jones
Milwaukee Brewers
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