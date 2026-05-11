Greg Jones News: Clears waivers
The Brewers outrighted Jones to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Jones will stick around in the Milwaukee organization after the Brewers designated him for assignment last week. While serving in a utility role during his three-week stay with the big club, Jones went 2-for-21 with a 0:9 BB:K.
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