Greg Jones headshot

Greg Jones News: Dismissed from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Brewers reassigned Jones to minor-league camp Monday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

The 28-year-old had fared well in Cactus League action prior to getting reassigned, going 3-for-11 with a 3:5 BB:K and two stolen bases through eight games. Jones has seen limited big-league action with the Rockies and White Sox over the past two seasons, but he'll face an uphill battle to resurface in the majors with Milwaukee in 2026 since he doesn't possess a spot on the 40-man roster.

