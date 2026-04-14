Greg Jones headshot

Greg Jones News: Joining big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:42am

The Brewers selected Jones' contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder joined Milwaukee on a minor-league contract in December and failed to make the Opening Day roster, but he'll get a look in the big leagues early in the season with Christian Yelich (groin) landing on the injured list. Jones isn't likely to see significant playing time, though a path is there if he can make a strong early impression with Jackson Chourio (hand) also on the IL.

Greg Jones
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Greg Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Greg Jones See More
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025
Farm Futures: Rookie Outfielder Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Outfielder Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
November 20, 2024
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Left-handed compliment
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Left-handed compliment
Author Image
Todd Zola
June 15, 2024
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
June 9, 2024
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
May 24, 2022