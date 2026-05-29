Greg Weissert News: Lets close game get away
Weissert allowed two runs on one hit and one walk over one inning in Thursday's 10-2 loss to Atlanta.
Weissert was handed a tough ask by interim manager Chad Tracy, who called upon the reliever in middle of the sixth inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and none out. The right-hander proceeded to walk the first batter faced and then was taken deep for a grand slam. He's struggled this season when inheriting baserunners; Weissert's allowed 12 of 21 inherited runners to score. His own ERA ballooned to 4.43 (11 ER in 22.1 IP) following the outing.
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