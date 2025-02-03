Fantasy Baseball
Gregory Santos headshot

Gregory Santos News: Healthy ahead of spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Monday that Santos has already reported to the team's spring training complex and has been throwing bullpen sessions, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Santos made only eight appearances for Seattle in 2024 due to multiple arm issues, but he finished the season healthy and will head into spring training without limitations. The 25-year-old can be a key member of the Mariners' bullpen if he can stay on the bump, but he's a major health risk.

Gregory Santos
Seattle Mariners
