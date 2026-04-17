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Gregory Soto News: Being used in setup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Soto didn't allow a baserunner across one inning to earn a hold Friday against the Rays.

Soto entered the game in the eighth inning with the Pirates up by two runs. He's remained very sharp all season, allowing only one earned run across 10.2 innings while maintaining a 15:5 K:BB. However, Soto has now pitched in the seventh or eighth inning in five consecutive appearances, suggesting Dennis Santana is the primary option for saves at this point.

Gregory Soto
Pittsburgh Pirates
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