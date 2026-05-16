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Gregory Soto News: Blows second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Soto was charged with his second blown save of the season Friday in an 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Phillies, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning.

With the Pirates holding an 8-5 lead, the southpaw was called in to get them across the finish line, but a Konnor Griffin error put the first batter aboard and things unraveled from there. It was the first time since April 10 that Soto has issued multiple walks, but he's been scored upon in back-to-back appearances, inflating his ERA on the season from 1.33 to 2.42 to go along with a 0.85 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB through 22.1 innings. His job security as the team's primary closing option likely didn't slip, however, as Dennis Santana failed to record an out while taking the loss in the 10th.

Gregory Soto
Pittsburgh Pirates
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