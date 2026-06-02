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Gregory Soto News: Closes out eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Soto earned the save in Tuesday's 10-6 win against the Astros, striking out both batters he faced.

After Dennis Santana struggled to close out the ninth inning, allowing four batters to reach base while two runs scored, Pittsburgh turned to Soto with two runners on and one out. The left-hander immediately shut the door, striking out both hitters he faced to lock down his eighth save of the season. Soto continues to pitch at a high level out of the bullpen, holding opponents scoreless in 13 of his last 15 appearances while solidifying himself as Pittsburgh's main ninth-inning option. He now owns a 1.91 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 28.1 innings.

Gregory Soto
Pittsburgh Pirates
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