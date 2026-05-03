Gregory Soto News: Closes out win

Soto (3-0) didn't allow a baserunner while striking out two across 1.1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Reds.

Soto got the final out of the eighth inning, with runners at first and third in a 0-0 game. The Pirates scored the game-winning run in the home half of the frame, while Soto stayed in the contest for the final frame to earn the win. He has had an excellent start to the season in Pittsburgh by allowing only three earned runs across 17 innings, though he hasn't recorded a save since April 3.