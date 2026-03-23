Gregory Soto News: Could see save chances
Pirates manager Don Kelly indicated Monday that Soto is in the mix to see save opportunities this season, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Dennis Santana will enter the season as the favorite to see most of the save chances for Pittsburgh. However, Kelly noted that he could use Santana in leverage spots earlier in games at times, and the skipper also pointed out Soto's closing experience. The left-handed Soto has held lefty bats to a .211/.306/.294 batting line in his career, making him a candidate to see some save chances when the opposition has lefties due up in the ninth inning.
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