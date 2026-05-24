Gregory Soto News: Earns fifth save
Soto earned the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.
Soto was able to preserve a three-run lead in the ninth inning despite walking one and hitting another batter while throwing just 10 of 22 pitches for strikes. So far in May, the southpaw has converted four of five save chances and held opponents scoreless in seven of nine appearances. For the year, he's recorded five saves and six holds to go along with a 2.22 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings.
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