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Gregory Soto News: Earns second win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Soto (2-0) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Brewers after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one.

Soto needed 14 pitches (nine strikes) to get the job done in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he was credited with the win after the Pirates scored three runs in the top of the 10th. Soto bounced back from his last outing, where he gave up two runs on three hits but earned the win against the Rangers on Wednesday, but one bad outing can't define the strong season he's had thus far. Soto has posted eight scoreless outings over his last nine appearances, and he owns an excellent 1.98 ERA in 14 appearances and 13.2 innings in 2026. He should continue to have an important role in the bullpen as long as he continues to pitch as well as he has of late.

Gregory Soto
Pittsburgh Pirates
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