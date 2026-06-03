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Gregory Soto News: Implodes for blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Soto (4-1) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while failing to retire a batter, taking the loss and a blown save versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Soto was brought in with two outings in the eighth inning and couldn't clean up the mess Mason Montgomery left him. This poor outing brought his six-inning scoreless streak to a crashing halt. Soto is 8-for-11 in save chances this season while adding six holds, and he's pitched to a 2.86 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB through 28.1 innings. He's still the favorite for saves in the Pittsburgh bullpen, but he can't afford to have too many poor performances in a short span.

Gregory Soto
Pittsburgh Pirates
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