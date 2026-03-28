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Gregory Soto News: Impressive to begin 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Soto walked one and struck out three across 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday against the Mets.

Soto has appeared in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of the season and has racked up five strikeouts across 2.1 innings of work. He entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning and also worked around a leadoff walk to complete the eighth frame. Soto could figure into save chances this season, though Dennis Santana did follow him into the game in the ninth inning on Saturday.

Gregory Soto
Pittsburgh Pirates
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