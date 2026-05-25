Gregory Soto News: Locks down sixth save

Soto secured the save Monday against the Cubs, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

Soto submitting his third consecutive scoreless appearance Monday, continuing to rebound after giving up three runs in his prior two outings to that stretch. Dennis Santana has coughed up 12 earned runs over his last 8.1 innings, opening the door for Soto to seize a larger share of Pittsburgh's save opportunities going forward. Through 25.1 innings, Soto has a 2.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB while converting six of his eight save chances.