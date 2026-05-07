Gregory Soto News: Nabs second save in as many days

Soto earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Soto entered in the ninth frame with Pittsburgh up 4-2 and kept things that way, retiring the side in order on 14 pitches (11 strikes). It was the second straight day on which Soto notched a save after picking up just one save over his first 17 outings. Meanwhile, Dennis Santana, who recorded two saves in April but has given up six runs over his past three appearances spanning 2.2 frames, hasn't been used either of the past two days. It's probably still a fluid closer situation, but for the moment it seems like Soto has jumped ahead of Santana in the pecking order.