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Gregory Soto News: Picks up fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Soto earned the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rockies, allowing one run on two hits in the ninth inning.

After Paul Skenes breezed through eight shutout innings, allowing just two hits with 10 strikeouts, Soto came on and recorded two quick outs before surrendering back-to-back doubles before getting T.J. Rumfield to ground out to preserve Skenes' win and earn Soto his fourth save. It was Soto's third save in his last four outings, as it appears he's again passed Dennis Santana in the pecking order for saves in Pittsburgh. Soto owns a 1.69 ERA and 26:7 K:BB across 21.1 innings this season.

Gregory Soto
Pittsburgh Pirates
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