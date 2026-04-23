Gregory Soto News: Picks up win in relief

Soto (1-0) earned the win in relief Wednesday against the Rangers despite allowing two runs on three hits over an inning of work, striking out three.

Soto entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Pirates had a 4-2 lead, but he surrendered that advantage after allowing a two-RBI single to Jake Burger, scoring Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Nimmo. However, the Pirates responded with four runs in the top of the ninth -- headlined by a three-run homer from Oneil Cruz -- which allowed Soto to walk away with the win. That said, this was far from his finest outing. It also ended a streak of seven scoreless appearances for the eight-year veteran, who nonetheless should continue to have an important role in the Pirates' bullpen going forward.