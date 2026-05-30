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Gregory Soto News: Secures seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Soto earned the save in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Twins, allowing no hits and one walk with no strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Soto was summoned with a one-run lead and two men on in the eighth inning and retired Kody Clemens before closing things out in the ninth. He's now gone five straight appearances without allowing a hit or a run and has kept opponents off the board in 10 of 12 outings in May while converting six of seven save chances during that span. On the season, he owns a 1.95 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB with seven saves across 27.2 innings while establishing himself as Pittsburgh's primary ninth-inning option.

Gregory Soto
Pittsburgh Pirates
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