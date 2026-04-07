Gregory Soto News: Works in setup role
Soto struck out one without allowing a baserunner across one inning of work to earn a hold Tuesday against the Padres.
Soto entered Tuesday's game in the eighth inning with the Pirates holding a one-run advantage. He continued his strong start to the season and has now allowed only one earned run across 7.1 innings. However, Soto was likely to set up Dennis Santana in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game, though the Pirates scored five runs in the home half of the eighth frame, eliminating the save opportunity.
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