Griff McGarry News: Back with Philly
McGarry cleared waivers and was returned to the Phillies and assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 26-year-old righty was selected by the Nationals during the Rule 5 Draft in December but was designated for assignment over the weekend. McGarry will now rejoin the organization that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He spent most of last year at the Double-A level and had a 3.25 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 103:45 K:BB over 72 innings.
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