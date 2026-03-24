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Griff McGarry News: Back with Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

McGarry cleared waivers and was returned to the Phillies and assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 26-year-old righty was selected by the Nationals during the Rule 5 Draft in December but was designated for assignment over the weekend. McGarry will now rejoin the organization that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He spent most of last year at the Double-A level and had a 3.25 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 103:45 K:BB over 72 innings.

Griff McGarry
Philadelphia Phillies
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