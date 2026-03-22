Griff McGarry News: DFA'd by Washington
The Nationals designated McGarry for assignment Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
The right-hander was selected by the Nationals during the Rule 5 Draft in December, but the club won't keep him on the big-league roster. If he clears waivers, McGarry will be offered back to the Phillies, with whom he spent most of 2025 at Double-A Reading.
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