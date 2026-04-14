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Griff McGarry News: Traded to Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Dodgers acquired McGarry from the Phillies on Tuesday in exchange for international bonus pool money.

McGarry was returned to the Phillies after failing to make the Nationals' roster as a Rule 5 pick, and he's now on the move again. The 26-year-old has a big arm but has really struggled with command and control, having posted a career walk rate of 15.9 percent. The Dodgers will try to coax more out of him.

Griff McGarry
Los Angeles Dodgers
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