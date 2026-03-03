Griffin Canning Injury: Could face hitters soon
Canning (Achilles) tossed a "high-intensity" bullpen session Tuesday, and his next step could be facing hitters, per MLB.com.
Canning continues to progress in his recovery from a torn left Achilles, though he's yet to be cleared for fielding drills. The veteran hurler is going to begin the regular-season on the injured list, with late April likely the earliest feasible date for his Padres debut. San Diego's rotation is unsettled beyond the top three slots, so Canning has a good chance of getting a chance to stake his claim to a starting role once he's healthy.
