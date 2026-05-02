Griffin Canning headshot

Griffin Canning Injury: Could make 2026 debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Canning (Achilles) could be activated from the 15-day injured list and debut for the Padres on Sunday against the White Sox, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Canning is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn left Achilles that he suffered in June of 2025. He looked good in his last rehab outing with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, when he tossed 68 pitches and allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings.

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
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