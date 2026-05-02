Griffin Canning Injury: Could make 2026 debut Sunday

Canning (Achilles) could be activated from the 15-day injured list and debut for the Padres on Sunday against the White Sox, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Canning is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn left Achilles that he suffered in June of 2025. He looked good in his last rehab outing with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, when he tossed 68 pitches and allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings.