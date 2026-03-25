Griffin Canning Injury: Faces hitters
Canning (Achilles) pitched against the Mariners in a "B" game on a back field March 20, tossing a scoreless inning with three strikeouts, per MLB.com.
The appearance was Canning's first in a game setting since he tore his Achilles last June. The right-hander was with the Mets at the time, and he signed a one-year contract with San Diego in mid-February of this year. Canning will begin the campaign on the injured list but could be ready to join the Padres' rotation before the end of April.
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