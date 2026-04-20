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Griffin Canning Injury: Fourth rehab start coming Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Canning (Achilles) is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A El Paso, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Through his first three starts with El Paso, Canning has compiled a 4.32 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB across 8.1 innings. After his 2025 season came to an early end in June due to a torn left Achilles tendon that required surgery, Canning hasn't reported any setbacks since starting his rehab assignment and could be on track to return from the injured list as soon as next week. He built up to 67 pitches in his most recent start, so if he can get further stretched out in Wednesday's outing while showing improved control, the Padres may feel comfortable activating him. Matt Waldron would likely be most at risk of losing his spot in the rotation once Canning is deemed ready to join San Diego.

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
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