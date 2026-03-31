Griffin Canning Injury: Going on rehab assignment
Canning (Achilles) will start for Double-A San Antonio on a rehab assignment Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Canning is nearing a return from a torn Achilles that he suffered last June while with the Mets. The right-hander inked a one-year deal with San Diego last month and could be a candidate for the Padres' rotation once healthy. Walker Buehler and German Marquez are currently occupying the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation for San Diego, but Buehler was hit hard in his first start Monday against the Giants.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Canning See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers40 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer192 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 2272 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: All Check Swings Edition274 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week275 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Canning See More