Griffin Canning Injury: Going on rehab assignment

Canning (Achilles) will start for Double-A San Antonio on a rehab assignment Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canning is nearing a return from a torn Achilles that he suffered last June while with the Mets. The right-hander inked a one-year deal with San Diego last month and could be a candidate for the Padres' rotation once healthy. Walker Buehler and German Marquez are currently occupying the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation for San Diego, but Buehler was hit hard in his first start Monday against the Giants.