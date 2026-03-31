Griffin Canning headshot

Griffin Canning Injury: Going on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Canning (Achilles) will start for Double-A San Antonio on a rehab assignment Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canning is nearing a return from a torn Achilles that he suffered last June while with the Mets. The right-hander inked a one-year deal with San Diego last month and could be a candidate for the Padres' rotation once healthy. Walker Buehler and German Marquez are currently occupying the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation for San Diego, but Buehler was hit hard in his first start Monday against the Giants.

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Canning See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Canning See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
40 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
192 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
272 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: All Check Swings Edition
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: All Check Swings Edition
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
274 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
275 days ago