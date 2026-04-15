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Griffin Canning Injury: Likely to need two more rehab starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Canning (Achilles) struck out four and allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks across 3.1 innings Friday while making his second rehab start at Triple-A El Paso.

Canning got stretched out to 62 pitches in Friday's outing, but he's still expected to make at least a couple more rehab starts prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 29-year-old posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 16 starts with the Mets in 2025 before undergoing season-ending surgery shortly before the All-Star break to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Once he's activated from the IL, Canning could be a candidate to fill a spot in a San Diego rotation that's currently missing two of its top options in Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Joe Musgrove (elbow).

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
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