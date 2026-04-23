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Griffin Canning Injury: Makes short rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Canning (Achilles) yielded two earned runs on three hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A El Paso. He didn't record a strikeout.

Making the fourth start of his rehab assignment, Canning was expected to get further stretched out after tossing 67 pitches and 2.2 innings his last time out for El Paso on Thursday. The right-hander ended up tossing just 45 pitches (24 strikes) in Wednesday's outing before being lifted midway through the second inning. Canning has now turned in a 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB in 10 innings for El Paso over his four outings, so in addition to increasing his pitch count, he'll likely need to show improved form with the Triple-A club in order to secure a spot in the San Diego rotation once he returns from the 15-day injured list.

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
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