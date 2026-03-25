Griffin Canning Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Padres placed Canning (Achilles) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Canning is still on the mend from a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered last June, but he was cleared to face hitters in a sim game March 20. A clearer timeline for his return will emerge while he builds his workload, though he could return to San Diego's rotation before the end of April.
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