Griffin Canning headshot

Griffin Canning Injury: Scratched with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Canning won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Twins due to an illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been decent through three starts with a 4.20 ERA and 13:8 K:BB over 15 innings, but his next outing will be pushed back due to the illness. The specifics of the ailment aren't clear, but assuming it's a minor issue, Canning could be ready to take the mound Friday versus the Cardinals, when the Mets had previously planned to utilize a sixth starter.

