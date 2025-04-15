Griffin Canning Injury: Scratched with illness

Canning won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Twins due to an illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been decent through three starts with a 4.20 ERA and 13:8 K:BB over 15 innings, but his next outing will be pushed back due to the illness. The specifics of the ailment aren't clear, but assuming it's a minor issue, Canning could be ready to take the mound Friday versus the Cardinals, when the Mets had previously planned to utilize a sixth starter.