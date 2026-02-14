Griffin Canning headshot

Griffin Canning Injury: Signs with Friars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Canning (Achilles) signed a contract with the Padres on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Canning was on his way toward having one of the best seasons of his MLB career in 2025, posting a 3.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 76.1 innings before rupturing his left Achilles tendon in late June. It's unclear where the 29-year-old is in his rehab process, but when healthy, he will likely claim a spot in San Diego's rotation.

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
