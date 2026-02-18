Griffin Canning Injury: Will begin season on injured list
Canning (Achilles) will begin the season on the injured list but "might not be there for very long," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Recovering from a torn left Achilles, Canning said Tuesday that he feels 100 percent when throwing off the mound, but he still has some work to do in regard to the running and agility portion of his rehab. Cassavell suggests that Canning could be ready for his season debut around late April or early May, though a there's no clear timetable just yet. The right-hander held a 3.77 ERA and 70:35 K:BB across 76.1 innings for the Mets in 2025 before getting hurt. Once healthy, Canning should slot into the Padres' rotation.
