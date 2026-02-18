Griffin Canning headshot

Griffin Canning Injury: Will begin season on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Canning (Achilles) will begin the season on the injured list but "might not be there for very long," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Recovering from a torn left Achilles, Canning said Tuesday that he feels 100 percent when throwing off the mound, but he still has some work to do in regard to the running and agility portion of his rehab. Cassavell suggests that Canning could be ready for his season debut around late April or early May, though a there's no clear timetable just yet. The right-hander held a 3.77 ERA and 70:35 K:BB across 76.1 innings for the Mets in 2025 before getting hurt. Once healthy, Canning should slot into the Padres' rotation.

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Canning See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Canning See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
151 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
231 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: All Check Swings Edition
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: All Check Swings Edition
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
233 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
234 days ago
MLB Player Props and Same Game Parlay for Mets vs Braves
MLB
MLB Player Props and Same Game Parlay for Mets vs Braves
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
237 days ago