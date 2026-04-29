Griffin Canning headshot

Griffin Canning Injury: Will make another rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Canning (Achilles) will make at least one more rehab start with Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canning's last rehab start was his best, as he struck out four while allowing one one unearned run over five innings Tuesday. The right-hander threw 68 pitches in that outing and will continue to get stretched out before joining the Padres' rotation. Canning is coming back from Achilles surgery.

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
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