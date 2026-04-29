Griffin Canning Injury: Will make another rehab start

Canning (Achilles) will make at least one more rehab start with Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canning's last rehab start was his best, as he struck out four while allowing one one unearned run over five innings Tuesday. The right-hander threw 68 pitches in that outing and will continue to get stretched out before joining the Padres' rotation. Canning is coming back from Achilles surgery.