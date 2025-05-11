Griffin Canning News: Collects second quality start

Canning took a no-decision in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cubs, pitching six one-run innings while allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out five.

The New York right-hander continued his superlative run in this 92-pitch outing and picked up his first quality start since April 17 against St. Louis. The only blemish on Canning's performance came in the sixth frame when Pete Crow-Armstrong popped a solo homer. Through 42 total innings, Canning sports a 2.36 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 42:16 K:BB. He currently lines up to make his next start on the road against the Yankees next weekend.