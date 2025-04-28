Griffin Canning News: Cruises to fourth win

Canning (4-1) earned the win Monday at Washington, allowing four hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The 28-year-old right-hander continued his resurgent season with this 90-pitch performance, generating 10 whiffs. Canning has been especially stingy of late, conceding just two runs over his last 16 innings (1.13 ERA) with a 1.25 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB. Overall, he's pitched to a 2.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB across 31 innings. Canning is currently scheduled to make his next start at St. Louis this weekend.