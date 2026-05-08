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Griffin Canning News: Drawing another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 8:18am

Canning is slated to start Friday's game against the Cardinals in San Diego.

Canning will be awarded another turn through the rotation after a sharp showing in his team and season debut last Sunday. Making his first MLB appearance since June 26, 2025 after finishing last season on the Mets' injured list while recovering from Achilles surgery, Canning struck out seven and yielded one earned run on three hits and three walks over five innings in a no-decision against the White Sox. The Padres will have one fewer spot available in the rotation when Lucas Giolito is potentially called up from the minors next week, but another steady performance Friday should put Canning in good position to maintain a starting role over either Walker Buehler (5.64 ERA in 30.1 innings) or Matt Waldron (7.71 ERA in 18.2 innings).

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
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