Griffin Canning News: Fades late in first win

Canning (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 7-6 victory over the A's, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was cruising until the sixth inning, when a three-run homer by Miguel Andujar chased Canning from the game and made a 6-1 lead a lot less comfortable for the Mets. Canning got the hook after 86 pitches (53 strikes), and he's carrying a 4.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB through his first 15 innings with New York. He'll look for his first quality start of the year in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Minnesota.