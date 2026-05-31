Griffin Canning headshot

Griffin Canning News: Falls to 0-4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Canning (0-4) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Canning held the Nats off the board until the fourth inning, when Luis Garcia led off the frame with a solo home run. James Wood would then add a two-run shot in the fifth, which proved to be enough to stick Canning with the loss in an eventual 4-2 defeat. Through his first six starts this year, Canning sports an ugly 7.16 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP and 27:15 K:BB over 27.2 innings. He'll look to get into the win column his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Mets.

Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres
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