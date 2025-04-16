Griffin Canning News: Gets green light to start Thursday

Canning (illness) has been cleared to start Thursday's game against the Cardinals in New York, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Canning was originally scheduled to pitch in Wednesday's series finale versus the Twins, but he was scratched after falling ill Tuesday. The right-hander has apparently bounced back well from the ailment and will wind up being pushed back just one day in the pitching schedule. After winning a rotation spot on the heels of an excellent spring training, Canning has gotten off to a so-so start to the season, going 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 15 innings.